Contact Us

Pratahkal Multimedia Ltd.
Mumbai :
Pratahkal Multimedia Limited
333, Third Floor, Laxmi Plaza, Laxmi Industrial Estate
SAB TV Lane, New Link Road, Andheri (W)
Mumbai – 400 053
Tel. : (022) 26319926 – 32233334 – 40108926
Fax : (022) 26319928
Email : pratahkal@gmail.com
Delhi :
Pratahkal Multimedia Limited
138, Rajendra Bhawan
Rajendra Place
New Delhi – 110 008
Tel. : (011) 25713597
Fax : (011) 25713597
Mob. : 09310223537
Email : pratahjpr@gmail.com
Jaipur :
Pratahkal Multimedia Limited
J-3, Jhalana Institutional Area
Jhalana Dungri
Jaipur – 302 003
Tel. : (0141) 2712207-2712208
Fax : (0141) 2712209
Mob. : 09829518484
Email : pratahjpr@gmail.com
Udaipur :
Pratahkal Multimedia Limited
Behind Gokul Garden, Sector – 14
Hiran Mangri
Udaipur – 313 002
Phone : (0294) 2641951 to 2641954
Fax : (0294) 2641950
Mobile – 09351548484 – 09351168118
Email : pratahudr@gmail.com
Jodhpur :
Pratahkal Multimedia Limited
http://pratahkal.com
Do you accept poem submission?
Good Afternoon,
Whats the procedure to be the correspondent or Free lancer reporter of your publication please send me the details.
Thank You.
dear,sir/madam.
i want to give my dad n mom anniversary add in paper.
so u can help me how to give add in paper..
Mr Maheep Goyal 09322273517 call them for that
I do intend to write articles for your newspaper.Send your e mail.
sandeep@pratahkal.com
My daughter Meghna Kant has secured 1130 AIR in JEE Advance this year and secured 96.0 % marks in CBSE class 12th board. She has also got 354 out of 450 in BITS Pilani test this year. we are residing in Hiranmagri. If found suitable may be given coverage in your daily.
dear sir,
i want to work with your news paper so plz send me your valid mail id.
so i can send you news to your news paper
Sir ,
I want to join your reputed hindi daily as correspondent from Shimla Himachal pardesh as shimla is capital of Himachal political moments are always on here .
Sir if you give me one chance then i will try to prove myself . Moreover we have office also in lakkar bazar .
Thanks
PUNEET KAPIL 7018230290
Hi Sir,
Do you publish hindi poetry, my friend is very good poet, let me know if you have any such section where you can get his poetry publish if you find it suitable.
Hii sir. I m varish saifi from meerut. I want to publish my poetry in your news papar. Sir plz give me a chance.
Dear sir ….I want to give a anversery add in your newspaper ….so plzz tell me how can I do it ….
please call mr maheep 09322273517
Dear Sir,
Patanjali Yog Shivir se related news dene ke liye Valid Mail Address send kare..